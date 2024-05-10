The Mizoram Bawngsa Zuar Association or the Beef Seller Association of Mizoram has issued a notice to all non-Mizo beef sellers in the State without authorization to immediately stop the business of selling beef.

H.Lalhmingthanga, president of the Mizo Bawngsa Zuar Association stated that beef selling has been a traditional practice for many generations in Mizoram; and that non-Mizo or outsiders have recently been illegally involved in the business in many localities.

The President of the Association added that these outsiders are Muslims and those from Bihar, who have entered the State of Mizoram with an Inner Line Permit (ILP) that only allowed them to work at construction sites; hence their beef selling business is not authorized with the permit issued.



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Lalhmingthanga added that many local Mizos are also involved in this illegitimate business by collaborating and lending their names to outsiders for business proprietorship; and that in many localities, have even sold beef on a Sunday-which is a sacred day of worshipping in the State.

Furthermore, the Association cited that this illegitimate business could lead to economic assimilation akin to those witnessed in neighbouring States, and urged all the local Mizos collaborating with the outsiders to refrain from such associations for the long-term economic safety of the State.

The Association also urged all non-Mizos involved to stop their beef-selling business by May 13, 2024; and warned that should any untoward actions fall upon them, the Association will not bear any responsibility. They have also requested the public and all Local Council and Young Mizo Association branches to support their decision.