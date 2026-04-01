Mizoram begins Census 2027 self-enumeration drive with CM leading rollout

Mizoram has formally launched the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma completing his registration online on Wednesday, April 1, officials said.

The Chief Minister carried out the process at his official residence using the newly introduced census portal, marking the state’s adoption of a digital-first approach to data collection. Officials from the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, the General Administration Department and the Directorate of Census Operations were present to assist with the exercise.

Senior members of the state cabinet, including Home Minister K Sapdanga and Public Works Department Minister Vanlalhlana, also completed their self-enumeration earlier in the day, signalling the government’s push for wider public participation.

The self-enumeration facility, introduced for the ongoing 16th Census of India, allows residents to submit their personal and household details through a secure web-based portal before the traditional door-to-door survey begins. The platform supports 16 languages and is designed to streamline data collection while reducing manual workload.

Authorities said the window for self-enumeration in Mizoram will remain open from April 1 to April 15, urging citizens to complete the process within the stipulated period to ensure accurate and timely census data.