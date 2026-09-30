Mizoram begins supplying muga silkworm seed to Assam, Meghalaya

Mizoram has started supplying muga silkworm seed to Assam and Meghalaya, marking a new step in the state's efforts to expand muga silk production.

Sericulture Director Lalrinawma flagged off a consignment of around 27,000 muga silkworms on September 30 for Narayanpur in Assam and Rompara in Meghalaya. The seed will be used for further multiplication in the two locations, officials said.

Muga silkworm rearing is challenging during summer in the plains because of high temperatures. Mizoram's cooler climatic conditions, however, are considered suitable for rearing the silkworm during the season, officials said.

The Central Silk Board has muga silkworm seed production units at 14 locations across the Northeast. Mizoram received its first such facility this year with the establishment of the P3 Muga unit at Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

The unit became operational following initiatives by Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Sericulture Minister Lalthansanga. The Thenzawl P3 muga farm also recorded successful silkworm rearing in August.

With demand for muga seed remaining high in the plains, the Central Silk Board's Mizoram office has begun producing seed locally and supplying a portion of it to Assam and Meghalaya.

Officials said the facility is expected to support muga rearers in Mizoram while helping strengthen the state's contribution to the region's muga silk production.