Mizoram bets on ‘Winter Capital of India’ tag as tourist arrivals surge 51 per cent

Mizoram Travel Fest 2026 opened in Aizawl on October 13, bringing together tourism stakeholders, tour operators, homestay associations and culinary professionals as the state seeks to expand its tourism economy and position itself as India’s “Winter Capital”.

Organised by the Tourism Department of the Government of Mizoram in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, the three-day festival aims to develop partnerships around culture, adventure and nature-based tourism. Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, where a special presentation on Mizo cuisine highlighted the role of local food and cultural identity in creating distinctive visitor experiences.

The festival comes amid a significant rise in tourist arrivals. Mizoram recorded more than 6.7 lakh visitors between January and August 2026, a 51 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2025. Tourist arrivals had also grown by approximately 97 per cent between 2024 and 2025, according to the information shared by the organisers.

Improved connectivity, particularly following the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in September 2025, has further strengthened the state’s tourism prospects.

Addressing the gathering, Hmar said tourism development must create livelihood opportunities for local communities while preserving the state’s cultural traditions and natural environment.

“For us, tourism is not simply about bringing visitors into Mizoram. It is also about ensuring that the benefits reach the people who make Mizoram special. We want tourism to create opportunities for our communities, generate livelihoods and encourage people to take pride in their own culture,” he said.

The minister added that the state welcomed visitors, investment and tourism-related enterprise but wanted growth to remain responsible and sustainable.

₹680 Crore in Tourism Investments Mobilised Since 2023

Mizoram has mobilised nearly ₹680 crore in tourism investments since 2023, including 11 major projects sanctioned with an outlay of ₹608.38 crore.

The projects include a ₹250-crore initiative to develop iconic tourist facilities and attractions, the ₹127-crore PM Ekta Mall, a ₹99.71-crore conference centre at Thingsulthliah, and a ₹34.50-crore aerial ropeway and associated infrastructure project at Thenzawl–Buangpui.

The state’s longer-term tourism targets include attracting 12 lakh visitors by 2030 and 20 lakh by 2047. It also plans to expand accommodation capacity and develop 10 Culture, Adventure and Nature (CAN) tourism circuits connecting 40 destinations by 2047.

A key challenge, however, is to encourage visitors to stay longer, explore destinations beyond Aizawl and spend more within local economies.

Focus on Homestays, Local Enterprises and Tourism Circuits

The opening-day conference, held under the theme “Building Mizoram’s Tourism Future: Partnerships for Culture, Adventure, and Nature”, brought together industry representatives to discuss eco-tourism, community-based tourism, homestays, adventure circuits, connectivity and destination branding.

Participants include the Association of Tour Operators in Mizoram, the Indian Association of Tour Operators, Homestays of India, the Mizoram Culinary Association and representatives of national tourism institutions.

The discussions seek to connect Mizoram’s destinations with wider travel markets. Tour operators could develop itineraries beyond Aizawl, while homestays and culinary professionals could offer visitors closer experiences of local life, food and traditions. Guides, artisans, transport providers and community enterprises are also expected to play a role in ensuring that tourism spending reaches local households.

The Tourism Conclave scheduled for the second day will focus on investment opportunities and recommendations for sustainable tourism development. A dedicated business-to-business exchange will bring together accommodation providers, restaurateurs, tour operators and other tourism service providers to explore collaborations and partnerships.

Community-Led Tourism Development

The state is also focusing on community participation through initiatives designed to bring tourism opportunities to villages and local entrepreneurs.

Under the Tourism Adopted Villages Initiative, 40 villages—one in each Assembly constituency—have been adopted by MLAs for tourism-led development.

The Bana Kaih Handholding Homestay Scheme and PM-JUGA are supporting the development of 199 community homestays, with assistance of up to ₹5 lakh for eligible beneficiaries. The Bana Kaih Scheme also provides eligible tourism enterprises with interest-free, collateral-free loans of up to ₹20 lakh.

Mizoram currently has 1,542 registered Tourism Service Providers, while 124 youths have been trained as tourist guides.

Responsible tourism has also been identified as a priority. Consultations on child-safe tourism were held in September in collaboration with the Mizoram State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Central Young Mizo Association and tourism service providers.

Mizoram’s ‘Winter Capital’ Vision

A major focus of the festival is the state’s ambition to position Mizoram as India’s “Winter Capital” by developing a flagship Winter Festival and a calendar of seasonal experiences.

Planned activities include music and cultural programmes, food and craft fairs, flower showcases, agro-tourism, sports, adventure activities and village-hosted celebrations.

The state is also looking to showcase its Christmas traditions, including community feasts, choirs, carol singing, parades and illuminated towns and churches, as part of its winter tourism offering.

The upcoming events calendar includes the Leitlangpui Music Festival in Lunglei from November 11 to 13 and the Winter Festival in Aizawl from December 15 to 23. The ongoing Hnahsin Kut, or Cosmos Festival, in Champhai, scheduled until October 16, is also being highlighted during the Travel Fest.

The Winter Festival will bring together departments of the state government under a common platform, with each department expected to align and incorporate its respective activities into the programme.

By linking festivals with destinations, accommodation and local enterprises, Mizoram aims to encourage longer visitor stays, extend tourism activity across the year and distribute economic opportunities beyond major urban centres.

The three-day Mizoram Travel Fest 2026 is intended to build stronger partnerships between government agencies, tourism businesses and local communities. Through culture-, adventure- and nature-based tourism, the state aims to expand its visitor economy while protecting the heritage and natural landscapes that underpin its tourism appeal.