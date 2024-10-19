The Bhairabi-Sairang new railway line project which connects Mizoram's Aizawl with the rest of the country is nearing completion, according to an official statement.

The 51.38 km railway line project is at an advanced completion stage.

As per the statement issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on October 19, around 17.38 km of the new line was completed and commissioned in July this year with train services operational from August.

The 51.38 km new railway line between Bhairabi and Sairang is divided into four sections - Bhairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang and Mualkhang–Sairang.

Once completed, the project will be a game-changer in terms of communication and commerce for the people of Mizoram.

The construction work involves 48 tunnels in challenging terrain, with a total length of 12,853 meters. Of this, 12,807 meters of tunneling work has already been completed, the statement said. The project will have a total of 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

Construction work on the project's tallest pier, 104 metres, at the approach of Sairang station has also been completed.

The project also includes five road overbridges and six road underbridges, and there will be four stations - Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.

The statement informed of significant challenges in executing the project, such as less working time due to very heavy and prolonged monsoon, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials and skilled labour in Mizoram.

It added that NF Railway is making all efforts to fulfil its commitment towards early completion of the project, providing enhanced connectivity to the people of Mizoram and boost to small-scale industries as well as tourism.

(With PTI inputs)