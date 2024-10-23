The Mizoram Government's Art & Culture Department, on October 23 organised a 'Bharat Ko Jano' Programme aiming to promote unity and cultural diversity.

The programme stresses educating citizens about the country's diversity and the significance of the country.

The event which was organised at the Joint YMA Playground of Vairengte, border town of Mizoram was held in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati attended the event as the chief guest, while Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan who is also the Chairman of NEZCC was the special guest of honour.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Kambhampati extended gratitude to Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan for initiating 'Border Area Programme' and 'Bharat Ko Jano' at Vairengte which is the gateway to Mizoram and also strategically important in the context of relations with Assam.

While mentioning the special responsibility of people of Vairengte town in upholding the spirit of brotherhood and unity, he said that the people residing in nearby border areas are the torchbearers of the values that Mizoram stands for - peace, honesty, and hospitality.

Governor Kambhampati urged the gathering to strengthen the Bharat Ko Jano campaign by learning more about the country, exploring other cultures and practices, and taking pride in our rich cultural heritage. He called on everyone to resolve to continue learning about and appreciating different cultures and customs.

He also mentioned that there are over 200 ethnic communities in the Northeast alone, with more than 220 dialects spoken, and emphasized that cultural exchange programs are one of the best ways to strengthen our bonds.

He expressed his appreciation for the NEZCC, the Art & Culture Department, the Kolasib District Administration, and cultural troupes from Mizoram, Assam, Tripura, and Bihar for making the program a grand success.

Additionally, the Governor highlighted India's current position as the fifth-largest economy in the world and referenced the Prime Minister's call to become a developed nation, "Viksit Bharat," by the year 2047, urging people to make proper use of the various government schemes available and reiterated that all stakeholders should work hard to create awareness about these initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Governor reiterated that the collaboration speaks volumes about the unity, resilience and cultural richness of the region and added that Northeast is not only strategically important to India but also adds to its cultural diversity and historical richness.

He also said that the event is not just a celebration of cultural heritage but also a commitment to fostering unity and development in the region. He expressed his hope that the program will create an environment of mutual understanding and appreciation, which is crucial for making peace. "Today's performance will inspire us to work harder to build a more inclusive and peaceful society," he added.

As the NEZCC Chairman, he lauded the role of Central and state governments in promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Northeastern states.

In the 'Bharat Ko Jano' programme, Dr. Prashanna Gogoi, Director of NEZCC, delivered the welcome speech.

Artists from Mizoram, Assam, Tripura, and Bihar showcased various cultural performances.

The event was also attended by DC Kolasib Robert C. Lalhmangaiha and Sr. SP Kolasib David H. Lalthangliana, among others.