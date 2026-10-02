Mizoram bids farewell to PIB, Doordarshan officials killed in road accident

Mizoram on October 2 bid farewell to the mortal remains of PIB and Central Bureau of Communication Additional Director General Dr Engam Pame and Aizawl Doordarshan Director (News) Nampibou Marinmai, who were killed in a road accident in the state, before their bodies were airlifted to Manipur.

The farewell ceremony was attended by Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga, Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana, Information and Public Relations Minister B Lalchhanzova and several media personnel.

Sapdanga expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said the Mizoram government was ready to extend all possible assistance.

Describing their deaths as a major loss to the media fraternity, the Home Minister said their sudden demise had left the media community deeply saddened.

Vanlalthlana described Pame and Marinmai as prominent and exemplary media professionals, while Lalchhanzova said the two had maintained a close working relationship with the state Information and Public Relations Department.

Former Lok Sabha MP and former Doordarshan Director General C Lalrosanga, who also attended the ceremony, said the two officials had made valuable contributions to the growth of the media in Mizoram and their work would be remembered.

Marinmai, Pame and H Lianvela, a Multi-Tasking Staff member of the CBC Field Office in Aizawl, were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Sataek village, around 30 km south of Aizawl, on Thursday.

The driver, Gojendro Dey of CBC Aizawl, survived the accident and is undergoing treatment at Zoram Medical College and Hospital in Falkawn.

Officials said the four were returning to Aizawl after planting a tree at Sialsuk village in memory of Pame's brother, who had died in an accident.

Pame was in Mizoram for meetings related to the Inter Media Publicity Coordination Committee and work concerning the recruitment of a translator for PIB Aizawl.

According to Dey, the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the gorge after he suddenly experienced a medical problem and was unable to move his body or open his eyes.

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, MNF president Zoramthanga and state Congress president Lal Thanzara were among those who condoled the deaths.

The mortal remains of Pame and Marinmai were flown to Manipur by helicopter following the farewell ceremony on Friday.