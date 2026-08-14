Mizoram BJP accuses church leaders of spreading misinformation on FCRA Bill

The BJP in Mizoram on Friday, August 14, accused some church leaders of spreading “incorrect” information about the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and misleading the public about its provisions.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, state BJP general secretary Delson Notlia said the FCRA Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, was aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing the misuse of foreign contributions for activities considered detrimental to national security.

Christian organisations and NGOs have expressed concerns over provisions of the proposed legislation, particularly Section 16A, which they fear could allow the seizure of properties and assets acquired using FCRA funds if an organisation’s registration is cancelled for violations.

Notlia said several meetings had been held between Christian representatives and Union ministers over the issue. He said Mizoram BJP president K Beichhua had also submitted a representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 13.

According to Notlia, Shah made it clear during the discussions that the proposed amendments were not targeted at the Christian community but were intended to strengthen safeguards governing foreign contributions and national security.

Notlia said Shah had cited government figures showing that India received around Rs 17,000 crore in foreign contributions during 2025-26, of which Christian organisations received around Rs 3,000 crore, or less than 15 per cent.

He said Chief Minister Lalduhoma and church leaders from Mizoram met Shah on August 6 and raised concerns over provisions relating to the seizure of properties and assets following cancellation of FCRA registrations.

Notlia claimed Shah assured the delegation that the proposed amendments would not have retrospective effect and that cancellations of FCRA registrations made before the 2026 amendments would not be subject to retrospective action.

The BJP leader criticised statements allegedly made by some church leaders at an anti-FCRA rally held in Aizawl on August 11.

He accused them of misleading people by claiming that the proposed amendments could lead to the seizure of churches, schools and other buildings purchased or constructed using locally collected funds.

“There is no such provision in the FCRA Amendment Bill,” Notlia said, describing such claims as misleading and unfortunate.

The FCRA Amendment Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee amid protests over the proposed changes.

At the August 11 rally, Council of Churches in Mizoram president Rev Dr R Lalbiakliana had alleged that the Bill contained provisions that could empower authorities to seize and sell assets and properties belonging to churches and NGOs whose FCRA registrations were cancelled or not renewed.

He had also claimed that schools, hospitals, buildings, vehicles and ambulances acquired or constructed using foreign contributions or local funds could be confiscated by a designated authority without prior court permission or judicial oversight.

The BJP also accused the Congress in Mizoram of using the FCRA issue as a political tool and attempting to draw church leaders into partisan politics.