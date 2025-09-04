Mizoram BJP appoints new state morcha leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Mizoram has appointed new leaders to head its key state morchas, a move party officials say is aimed at bolstering grassroots outreach across the state.

BJP state president K Beichhua, MLA, announced the appointments on September 4 after receiving approval from the party’s national president JP Nadda.

Helena Lalsawmkimi will lead the State Mahila Morcha, retired agriculture service officer Lalmalsawma takes charge of the State Kisan Morcha, Chawnghmingthanga has been named president of the State Scheduled Tribe Morcha, and William Rinawma Pachuau will head the State Minority Morcha.

Party leaders said the appointments are intended to strengthen organizational presence at the local level and expand BJP’s engagement in Mizoram’s political and social landscape.