The Mizoram Pradesh BJP conducted an inspection of National Highway 306/06, which connects the Sairang-Kolasib road, on Saturday to assess the challenges and ongoing measures regarding its construction.

The BJP delegation was led by BJP State President Vanlalhmuaka and Dr. K Beichhua, MLA, alongside key party members, media representatives, and journalists.

During the inspection, Vanlalhmuaka emphasized that National Highway 306/06 serves as a critical lifeline for the state. He urged both the Mizoram Government and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to cease their mutual blame game and instead focus on cooperative efforts. He proposed that the state government establish a Monitoring Committee to oversee the highway's construction and ensure timely progress.

Vanlalhmuaka explained that the central government had approved a four-lane highway project between Vairengte and Sairang in 2020, with a completion target set for 2022. However, delays in securing forest clearance and resolving compensation issues between the Mizoram Government and NHIDCL have stalled the project, leaving the highway in a deteriorated state and causing significant hardships for local residents and travelers.

"We urge the Mizoram government to take proactive steps to ensure the construction of this vital highway. The BJP is ready to offer full support in any way possible," he added.

Dr. K Beichhua, MLA, pointed out that the State Government is responsible for the highway's maintenance, noting that despite the dry season, truckers are still struggling to navigate the road, often leading to strikes by truck owners and drivers. He criticized the allocated Rs. 1.25 crore for partial repairs as insufficient and called for additional funding for the Mizoram Public Works Department to properly rebuild the highway, ensuring its durability through the monsoon.

Currently, BR Goyel Company is handling the road construction from Buichali bridge to New Khamrang, with the project expected to be completed by March. NHIDCL officials assured BJP leaders that the project would be finished before the monsoon season.

In addition, the BJP delegation held discussions with NHIDCL officials and contractors to address the challenges faced during the highway’s construction.