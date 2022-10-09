The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Vanlalhmuaka, on October 9 said that the party will contest from all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram in the next assembly election.

''BJP will contest from all 40 assembly seats in 2023 elections,'' BJP state president Vanlalhmuaka told India Today NE while speaking exclusively.

He further added that they are working in every Mandal and have deployed around 4 to 5 people to work in every booth.

''We are working in every Mandal. We have 40 Mandal and out of 40 Mandal in the last election, we had 39 candidates. So, now in every Mandal, we are working very hard now and we have deployed some 4 to 5 people to work in every booth and it's growing every day. Our Central leadership helping us by providing logistical support,'' he said.

Meanwhile, in responding to a question on whether the BJP is part of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state or not? he said, ''No not all. Here we are not part of the Zoramthanga and we are sitting in the opposition. However, MNF supports the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)''.

In 1986 and 1998, the ruling MNF formed the government. However, in 2008, it lost the elections as the party managed to grab three seats.

Later in 2018, the MNF returned to power by grabbing 26 assembly seats in the state.