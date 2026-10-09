Mizoram BJP denies alliance talks with ruling ZPM, accuses Congress of spreading misinformation

The Mizoram unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 9 denied holding talks with the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on a possible alliance, accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation over the issue.

The clarification came a day after Mizoram Congress president Lal Thanzara alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to the state, which has since been cancelled, was linked to efforts to bring the BJP and the ZPM closer politically.

Addressing a party programme in Aizawl on Thursday, Thanzara had claimed that the ZPM could induct a BJP legislator into the state government as Deputy Chief Minister during Shah's visit.

Rejecting the allegation, BJP vice-president JB Rualchhinga said the party had never held discussions with the ZPM on forming an alliance.

“The Congress president's statements about the BJP-ZPM tie and induction of a BJP MLA in the present ZPM government were total lies. We have never had a dialogue regarding the alliance,” Rualchhinga told a press conference.

He added that if the ZPM wished to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it could approach the BJP's central leadership.

Chief Minister and ZPM president Lalduhoma had earlier ruled out an alliance with the BJP, stating that joining the NDA was not, and had never been, part of his party's official agenda.

While emphasising that the ZPM valued cordial relations with the Centre, Lalduhoma had said there was no immediate need for a formal alliance with the NDA. He also reiterated the party's commitment to maintaining its identity as a regional force with a national outlook.

Rualchhinga, who is currently holding charge as the state BJP president, also accused the Congress of misleading the public through misinformation and superficial policy changes. He urged the opposition party to focus on substantive public service instead of trying to project itself favourably.

He further criticised the Congress over what he described as its failure to implement welfare schemes comparable to those offered by the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday launched the Seva Setu Abhiyan, a public service campaign aimed at helping people access Central government welfare schemes.

