The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) has experienced a pivotal political realignment, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as a dominant force.

This development follows the passing of a No Confidence Motion against the incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM), Dangu Rasik Mohan Chakma, during the Winter Session on December 11, 2024.

The BJP gained significant ground as eight Members from the MNF Legislature Party and four from the ZPM Legislature Party joined its ranks, bringing the party's strength in the council to 13 elected Members.

In a key meeting held on December 23, 2024, at Hotel Regency in Aizawl, the BJP Legislature Party, chaired by BJP Mizoram State President Vanlalhmuaka, unanimously resolved to nominate Molin Kumar Chakma, MDC from the 4-Bajeisora Constituency, as the new leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

Molin Kumar Chakma is now positioned to assume the role of Chief Executive Member (CEM) and spearhead the formation of a fresh Executive Committee in the CADC.



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The meeting was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Shri Devesh Kumar, BJP State Prabhari for Mizoram, Dr. K. Beichhua, MLA from Mizoram, Nirupam Chakma, MDC and veteran politician in the CADC, and Durjya Dhan Chakma, former CEM and District President of BJP, CADC.

Following the meeting, supporting documents, including the meeting’s proceedings and signed statements from MDCs endorsing Molin Kumar Chakma, were submitted to the Secretary, District Council & Minority Affairs Department, Government of Mizoram.

The BJP Legislature Party now awaits approval from the Governor of Mizoram for the appointment of Shri Molin Kumar Chakma as the new CEM, under Rule 22 of the Chakma Autonomous District Council Rules, 2002.

This political transition underscores the BJP's growing influence in the CADC, marking a new chapter for the council. The party has pledged to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the Chakma people and driving development in the region.