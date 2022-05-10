In the 25-member Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) elections in south Mizoram's Siaha district, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party. The party received 12 seats but fell short of an absolute majority by one seat. On Monday, the MADC polls results were announced.

BJP's National General Secretary, B L Santhosh said by securing victory on 12 of 25 seats, BJP has "further spread its wings in North East taking forward Sabka Saath : Sabka Vishwas vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The BJP ran for 24 seats and won 12, falling one seat short of a simple majority, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) won nine and the Congress four. According to Siaha Deputy Commissioner Lalsangliana, the returning officer, incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) N Zakhai of the BJP has been re-elected from the Amobyu constituency.

According to the reports, Lalsangliana stated that "we will now have to wait for a post-poll alliance for the creation of the new council" because no party was able to gain 13 or more seats, which is required for absolute majority. He also mentioned that the current council's term ends on May 15th, and that the next one must take over before then.

The MADC election took place on May 5th. The MNF had 25 candidates, the BJP had 24, the Congress had 23, and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which was contesting the council for the first time, had 8.

MNF vice president Vanlalzawma told the media that the party hasn't decided whether or not to create a council coalition with the BJP. MNF is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and a center-right ally of the BJP-led NDA.

In Mizoram, however, the MNF and BJP do not work together, and the BJP's lone MLA, BD Chakma, is in the opposition.