Mizoram BJP flags off Namo Yuva Run, youths celebrate fitness and PM Modi’s Make in India vision

The Mizoram Pradesh BJP organised the Namo Yuva Run, flagged off by Palak MLA K. Hrahmo from the Bawngkawn traffic point. Although the nationwide event is scheduled for Sunday, the state held it a day earlier in respect of Sunday being observed as a sacred day.

BJP State President and MLA Dr K. Beichhua expressed satisfaction over the turnout, highlighting enthusiastic participation from youths and children.

Speaking at the event, he emphasised the importance of good health and self-discipline as foundations for seizing opportunities, including those created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India campaign aimed at generating jobs, supporting entrepreneurs, and boosting productivity.

The run concluded with the following winners: Lalhmunmawia from Mualpui Veng, awarded a certificate and ₹10,000; T.C. Lalnunsanga, certificate and ₹7,000; and Lalkaisanga from Lawngtlai, certificate and ₹5,000. Seven other participants were recognised among the Top Ten, while all remaining runners received a consolation prize of ₹1,000 each.

The event reinforced the BJP’s focus on youth engagement, fitness, and promoting the vision of self-reliant India among Mizo youngsters.