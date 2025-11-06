Mizoram BJP gears up for Dampa by-election, MLA Beichhua promises 'real development'

With the Dampa Assembly by-election drawing near, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram unit has accelerated its campaign activities in the region. On Thursday, 6 November, State BJP President and MLA Dr. K. Beichhua convened an interaction meeting with party workers at Ailawng village in Mamit district. The meeting aimed to reinforce the party’s vision for progress and unity as local BJP members prepare for a crucial electoral contest. Dr. Beichhua addressed the gathering to inspire confidence and encourage mobilisation among the party’s grassroots supporters.

During the meeting, Dr. Beichhua articulated a strong sense of optimism regarding the BJP’s electoral prospects in the Dampa constituency. Emphasising the party’s developmental agenda, he stated, “As we prepare for the Dampa Assembly Constituency by-election, I firmly believe that once the BJP comes to power, we will witness real development in Dampa. This is my sincere assurance.” His remarks were received by party workers as a pledge to address longstanding issues in the region if the BJP secures victory in the by-election.

Dr. Beichhua went on to highlight the BJP’s national character and internal cohesion. He stressed the connection between the central leadership and the state unit, noting consistent support for Mizoram from the party’s national hierarchy. He said, “Some may believe the State Government holds greater importance, but we in the BJP Mizoram know that our central leaders value us and are committed to fulfilling the needs of the people.” This reference to the party’s structure aimed to reassure local party members of their significance within the broader BJP framework.

The BJP leader also drew attention to the implementation of Central Government schemes in Mizoram. He called upon the State Government to cooperate fully in executing these initiatives, emphasising that effective delivery of development projects is crucial for public welfare. Dr. Beichhua asserted that the party’s goal remains the comprehensive advancement of the state, linking electoral success to tangible improvements for constituents.

Addressing concerns around political discourse during the by-election, Dr. Beichhua urged voters to remain focused on genuine development and not be influenced by misleading rhetoric. He remarked, “We must work sincerely, without fear, and with dedication to bring genuine development to Mizoram.” The statement outlined the BJP’s approach to campaigning in Dampa and set expectations for conduct among both party workers and the electorate.

Highlighting growing momentum behind the BJP candidate, Dr. Beichhua revealed that Union Ministers have extended their support and will visit the constituency to bolster the campaign. He concluded, “If our candidate wins in Dampa, I am confident that the long-awaited development of the region will finally begin.” The pledged visits and support from senior party leaders underscore the importance the BJP places on the Dampa by-election as part of its broader strategy in Mizoram.