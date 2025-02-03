BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma will be sworn in as the chief executive member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram on Tuesday, a party leader said.

BJP leader Durjya Dhan Chakma said that the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the CADC headquarters in Kamalanagar at noon on Tuesday.

Lawngtlai district Additional Deputy Commissioner Zoramsiama Hmar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Molin Kumar Chakma as Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy is currently out of station, he said.



Also Read: Mizoram: Molin Kumar Chakma receives grand welcome as new CADC Chief Executive Member

Earlier, a grand reception was held at Kamalanagar, the headquarters of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), to welcome the newly appointed Chief Executive Member (CEM), Molin Kumar Chakma, following his return from Aizawl. He was accompanied by BJP’s CADC District President Durjya Dhan Chakma, MDC Amit Bayan Chakma, and other party leaders.

Molin Kumar Chakma's appointment was officially sanctioned by the Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram on January 31, 2025. The order was issued by the Secretary of District Council & Minority Affairs, Government of Mizoram.

This appointment marks a historic milestone for CADC as it becomes the first BJP-led administration with an absolute majority. The formation of the new government was made possible following the joining of Members of District Council (MDCs) from the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) into the BJP.a