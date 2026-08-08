Mizoram BJP leaders seek early passage of bill on Lai, Mara and Chakma councils

A BJP delegation from Mizoram’s three autonomous district councils has urged the Centre to expedite the passage of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019, which has remained pending in Parliament for several years, the party said in a statement on Saturday, August 8.

The delegation met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in New Delhi on Friday and sought early action on the proposed legislation concerning the Lai, Mara and Chakma Autonomous District Councils in southern Mizoram.

According to the BJP, Rai told the delegation that the demand was being given due importance and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been pursuing the matter after assigning him responsibility for overseeing the process.

The minister also said a meeting on the Bill would be convened shortly and assured the delegation that efforts would be made to facilitate its passage at the earliest, the party said.

The delegation was led by BJP legislator K Hrahmo. It also raised the issue of financial assistance sought by the Mizoram government for people affected by landslides in Lawngtlai town in May 2025.

BJP Lawngtlai district president Lalhruaitluangi Vandir urged Rai to expedite the release of funds sought for providing relief to families whose houses and land were damaged in the landslides, besides clearing accumulated debris.

Rai assured her that he would follow up on the matter and take steps to facilitate the release of the funds at the earliest, according to the statement.

BJP Northeast coordinator and MP Sambit Patra also accompanied the Mizoram delegation during the meeting.