BJP leaders from Mizoram representing the Lai, Mara and Chakma communities have urged party president Nitin Nabin to facilitate the early passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks greater constitutional, administrative and financial empowerment of the state's three autonomous district councils.

A delegation comprising the Chief Executive Members of the Chakma and Mara Autonomous District Councils and BJP district leaders met Nabin at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday and apprised him of the long-standing demands of the three councils, BJP Chakma district unit president Durjya Dhan Chakma said on November 20.

The delegation sought the incorporation of provisions and amendments proposed by the respective district councils and urged the BJP president to facilitate the passage of the Bill during the upcoming session of Parliament.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh also briefed Nabin on the demands of the councils and the importance of addressing their concerns through the proposed constitutional amendments.

Durjya Dhan Chakma said Nabin gave the delegation a patient hearing and assured them that he would discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The coordination committee expressed hope that the proposed amendments would be prioritised, strengthening Sixth Schedule institutions and providing greater constitutional protection and empowerment to the Lai, Mara and Chakma Autonomous District Councils in southern Mizoram.