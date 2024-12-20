Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of District Council (MDCs) in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) have reiterated their commitment to providing a stable and efficient government.

At a press conference held today, the BJP’s eight MDCs discussed their unified strategy and plans under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner to ensure effective governance.

With a coalition of nine BJP MDCs and one Mizo National Front (MNF) MDC, the NDA now holds a combined strength of 10 MDCs in the CADC. While this places the NDA just one seat shy of the 11 required to form the Executive Committee, BJP leaders remain confident of securing the additional support needed to achieve a majority.

Molin Chakma, Vice-Chairman of the Planning Board, emphasized that despite claims by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)—which has 10 MDCs and has staked a claim as the single largest party—a simple majority of 11 MDCs is mandated by the CADC CCB Rules to form the Executive Committee. He dismissed the ZPM's attempt as untenable without achieving the magic number.



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Lakkhan Chakma, a senior BJP MDC, underscored the BJP’s focus on stability and development, stating, “Only a BJP-led government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can effectively address the challenges facing CADC and deliver progress for its people.” He criticized the ZPM for lacking clear programs and highlighted concerns over Mizoram’s financial instability, pointing to Rs 812 crore borrowed through open market borrowing (OMB) in the past year.

The BJP MDCs presented a united front, pledging to explore all avenues to secure the required majority. They also signaled their readiness to call for the suspension or dissolution of the 11th Chakma Autonomous District Council should a political resolution remain elusive, advocating for fresh elections as a means to resolve the impasse.

As the political dynamics in CADC evolve, the BJP is positioning itself as the party capable of ensuring stability and growth in the region. With the ongoing tussle for the Executive Committee, all eyes are now on the next developments and whether the BJP’s efforts to achieve a majority will materialize.