The Court of Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) has convicted lone BJP MLA in Mizoram Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma, Chakma Autonomous District Council Chief executive member (CADC); Buddha Lila Chakma, executive member; 1 MDC member and 9 ex-MDC members in a graft case on July 22.

During the investigation, few of the documents, statements of complainant, witnesses, and accused persons that were seized, established that all of the accused persons misused their power while serving in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, diverting developmental funds from the Central Government.

The accused persons fraudulently misappropriated Rs 1,51,73,238 during their tenure in the CADC.

In 2017, a complaint was submitted to the Mizoram Governor over alleged gross financial irregularities and misuse of funds meant for the implementation of developmental works.

Following the complaint, the Governor constituted an inquiry headed by the then Lawngtlai district deputy commissioner.

During that time, all of the accused were elected members of the CADC. Based on the inquiry report, an FIR was submitted to the state Anti-Corruption Bureau way back in 2018 and, after examining the evidence collected and witnesses, the Prevention of Corruption Act was amended.

Special Court Judge Vanlalenmawia announced today that the accused 13 people were found guilty. The sentence will be announced on July 25.

The 13 persons found guilty graft case are - Dr.Buddha Dhan Chakma, MLA, Buddha Lila Chakma, CEM, CADC, Amar Smriti Chakma, Adikanta Tongchangya, Parimal Chakma, Sushil Kumar Chakma, Chitra Kumar Chakma, Ajoy Kumar Chakma, Buban Kumar Chakma, Mohan Chakma, Amit Kumar Chakma. Susen Chakma, and Taranisen Chakma.