Mizoram BJP MLA pushes for UCC, says it could protect Mizo women in inter-community marriages

BJP MLA K Hrahmo on September 21 called for a detailed examination of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Mizoram, arguing that its provisions could offer greater legal protection to Mizo women in marriages involving non-tribal men.

Speaking at a session at the BJP office in Aizawl, Hrahmo said the question of implementing the UCC in Mizoram should be considered in the context of the presence of non-tribal people in the state.

The Palak MLA alleged that some non-tribal men living in Mizoram have more than one wife and, despite having existing marriages, marry Mizo women.

He further alleged that in some cases, such men involve their Mizo wives in business activities and later abandon them and their children if the businesses fail.

Hrahmo said the UCC provides for monogamy and contains provisions relating to the division of property following divorce. He argued that such provisions could provide additional safeguards for Mizo women in marriages with non-tribal men.

The BJP MLA also said opposition to laws introduced by the Centre often stems from political considerations or a lack of understanding of their provisions. He cited laws that initially faced resistance but were later accepted as beneficial.

On the applicability of the UCC to tribal communities, Hrahmo noted that tribal populations have been excluded from its ambit and said similar exemptions exist in states where the UCC has been implemented.

Hrahmo also alleged that the Congress had portrayed the UCC as dangerous for political gains, creating apprehension among people in Mizoram without adequate understanding of its provisions.

He called for a detailed study of the need for the UCC in tribal-majority states and reiterated that Mizoram should consider the measure in the context of protecting Mizo women from what he described as exploitation by non-tribal people.

The UCC has been a subject of debate across several states, particularly over its potential impact on customary practices and tribal communities. The applicability and exemptions for tribal groups remain important considerations in discussions on the proposed common personal-law framework.a