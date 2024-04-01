Mizoram Pradesh BJP President and MP candidate Vanlalhmuaka at a Press Conference held on Monday at Aizawl Press Club stated that Modi and his leadership in New Delhi know that Mizos are a disciplined and obedient race.



Hmuaka said that though Mizoram is India's least productive state, and the poorest state in terms of population ratio and the most indebted state in terms of population ratio, Mizoram Vision-2023 was prepared by BJP where Mizoram can become the most productive, least debt and developed state in India within five years. In addition to the normal budget of the state, Rs. 40,000/- crores for the development of the state under the following-

1). For meaningful development in agriculture. 2). To develop Education in Mizoram so that the Statw can become an Education hub. 3). Health Care Development, 4). To create more jobs in food security and manufacturing, 5). Tourism development, 6). Rural and urban development planning, 7). It is available for youth and sports development

Vanlalhmuaka stated that if the people of Mizoram give him their mandate, he will immediately push to release the Rs 50,000/- crore that has been allocated for road construction in the state through the Ministry of Road and Transport, Govt of India. In addition, Rs 1000/- crore from Central Road Fund will be requested for the rehabilitation of roads already constructed through PMGSY and that the funds will be used for the rehabilitation of PMGSY roads that have already been constructed but are not yet in use.



He also mentioned that Rs 950 crore for rural government (VC villages) and Rs 400 crore for urban government (Aizawl and Lunglei) will be funded from Central in addition to the state budget.



Vanlalhmuaka also said that Rs. 250 crore will be allocated from Central for the revival of Mizoram Tourism Department. Rs 25/- crore will be allocated for the development of sports talents.



Moreover, in addition to the above, he said that State Government fund raising opportunities in various Ministries will also be explored.



The BJP MP candidate also promised for

PM Samman beneficiaries to receive Rs 6,000/- annually,and that beneficiaries will be issued Kisan Credit Cards. Through KCC, farmers will be provided with loans at low interest rates for the development of their farmland. In addition, PM Farmers Pension Scheme will be introduced for PM Kisan beneficiaries to receive a monthly pension of at least Rs 3,000/- on reaching the age of All PM Kisan beneficiaries will be issued cards through PM Ayushman Bharat for free medical treatment of Rs 5,00,000/- per annum.



Furtherance Vanlalhmuaka peo.iaed for Economic and Industrial Development in the state and job creation for Mizo youth in the state wherein hw stated that 22,500/- crore will be allocated for state government assistance.



"Instead of sending Mizo youths abroad to work, employment opportunities will be created locally through Bambo Technology Park, Mega Textile Park, Mega Pharmaceutical Park, MSME Development Centre, Tourist Circuit, Fish Process Park," he said