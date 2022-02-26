AIZAWL: The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in Mizoram has recently demanded president’s rule in the state owing to the “lawlessness” prevailing under the rule of MNF (Mizo National Front).

The state unit BJP has submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati in this regard.

The saffron party claimed that during the rule of MNF, there was a complete absence of good governance in Mizoram.

In its memorandum, the party stated that the bad governance in the state has resulted in the “misuse of public money” by various wrong means.

It also alleged corruption at almost every level of administration as many ministers and higher officials are suspected to be involved in numerous “doubtful business agreements.”

It further stated that in November 2019, the Union Home Minister has ordered the government for checking the cross-border illicit business of dried areca nuts and fertilizers moved from Myanmar through the state.

The BJP party further claimed that the state government continued to remain silent over the commission of crime in front of their eyes and has taken no action despite strong evidence that proves the existence of illegal activities of trade.

The BJP further alleged that the government in power does not give free hand to law-enforcing agencies.

The law enforcing agencies are commissioned with the implementation of the instruction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in restricting such illegal businesses.

It ended its memorandum by claiming that the government rule under MNF in the state “is one of the most corrupt governments ever formed in the state.”

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