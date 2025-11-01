Mizoram: BJP projects confidence ahead of Dampa by-election, holds public meeting at Kanghmun

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram held a public meeting at the Kanghmun Community Hall ahead of the upcoming Dampa Assembly by-election. The event, chaired by local MPF leaders, witnessed enthusiastic participation from party members, supporters, and cultural performers.

Addressing the gathering, K. Hrahmo, MLA and BJP’s star campaigner, said the by-election was necessitated following the early resignation of the previous MLA. Expressing optimism, he asserted that the BJP was poised to emerge as a credible alternative in Dampa constituency.

In his speech, Hrahmo took aim at rival parties, stating that the MNF candidate had lost public confidence in Hnahthial and accusing the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government of failing to deliver on its promises of development. He urged the electorate to support BJP candidate Pu Lalhmingthanga, describing him as a capable and well-prepared leader dedicated to public service.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the constituency, Hrahmo underscored the need to strengthen the connection between Delhi and Dampa, asserting that a BJP victory would pave the way for enhanced development cooperation with the Central government.

“As the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP is best positioned to bring genuine progress, infrastructure, and welfare to the people of Dampa,” he remarked.