The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form a government in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) after welcoming two new members, including N. Zangura, an MDC from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Zangura was formally inducted into the BJP on Thursday.

The balance of power in the 29-member Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) has shifted significantly, with two MDCs joining the BJP and the party now poised to form a government with the support of 11 MNF MDCs.

However, the political shift has not been without controversy. The BJP has alleged that Tuturu Singh, the former Deputy Chief Whip of LADC who recently resigned from the ZPM and joined the BJP, was kidnapped en route to Aizawl for the BJP induction program.

According to BJP Mizoram President Vanlalhmuaka, Singh was intercepted by vehicles—some reportedly bearing Executive Member nameplates of LADC—near Sazaikawn in Lunglei and was forcibly taken to Lawngtlai.



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Calling the incident a blatant violation of Singh’s constitutional rights, Vanlalhmuaka condemned what he termed "undemocratic and high-handed" actions. “This is a grave breach of democratic norms. Such intimidation and political coercion have no place in a democratic society,” he said.

The BJP’s Mizoram Secretary has filed a formal complaint with the Director General of Police and has forwarded copies to top party leaders, including BJP National President J.P. Nadda and North East Coordinator Dr. Sambit Patra.

LADC comprises 29 seats—25 of which are elected and four nominated by the Governor. With the recent defections and alignments, the BJP appears poised to command a clear majority.

As the BJP prepares to take the reins in the LADC, all eyes are on Mizoram’s political landscape, where this power shift could mark a significant turning point in district-level governance.