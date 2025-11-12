Mizoram blind football team clinches Greater Lions Vision Cup 2025 in Siliguri

The Mizoram blind football team has once again brought glory to the state by winning the Greater Lions Vision Cup 2025, held from November 8–9 at Siliguri, North Bengal. Representing the Mizoram Blind Sports Association (MBSA), the team showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, remaining unbeaten throughout the league stage before sealing the title in an emphatic finish.

The two-day national-level tournament was jointly organized by the Football Association for the Blind in Bengal (FABB) and the Lions Club of Siliguri Greater, with official recognition from the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF). Teams from Jharkhand, Nagaland, Mizoram, and West Bengal participated, with Mizoram and host West Bengal emerging as the top two contenders for the final clash.

In a thrilling finale, Mizoram defeated West Bengal 3–0, led by their dynamic captain Shimon Chorei, who netted all three goals to complete a spectacular hat-trick. Chorei’s stellar performance earned him the titles of “Man of the Tournament” and “Top Scorer,” after securing a total of six goals in the championship.

The victory carried a nostalgic significance for Mizoram football enthusiasts, as the match took place in Siliguri — the same venue where Mizoram’s men’s football team won the Santosh Trophy a decade ago. Coincidentally, both historic finals ended with the same 3–0 scoreline, symbolizing Mizoram’s enduring excellence on the field.

Upon their triumphant return to Sairang on November 11, the team received a warm welcome from MBSA officials and supporters. A thanksgiving and felicitation ceremony was organized at the residence of R. Lalramthanga, Senior Vice President of MBSA. MBSA President Lalrampana commended the players for their dedication and teamwork, while Executive Member and I&PR Officer N. Vahneichhi extended gratitude to the media and supporters for their encouragement.

Team Manager Jerry Lalramenga, who also serves as MBSA General Secretary, presented a detailed technical report of the team’s performance, underscoring the association’s ongoing commitment to promoting inclusive sports and athletic excellence.