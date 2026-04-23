Mizoram board declares Class 10 results; pass percentage rises to 80.31%

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Thursday, April 23 declared the Class 10 (HSLC) examination results, recording an improved overall pass percentage of 80.31%.

Officials said the pass percentage has increased from last year’s 76.68%, reflecting better performance by students.

A total of 18,257 students appeared for the examinations conducted in February and March. Among them, 81.16% of the 8,448 boys passed the exam, while 79.59% of the 9,809 girls cleared it.

The board said the results indicate a steady improvement in academic outcomes across the state.