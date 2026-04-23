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Mizoram board declares Class 10 results; pass percentage rises to 80.31%

Mizoram board declares Class 10 results; pass percentage rises to 80.31%

Mizoram Board declares Class 10 results with an 80.31% pass rate, showing improved student performance. Successful candidates are congratulated while others are encouraged to prepare for the next exams.

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Mizoram board declares Class 10 results; pass percentage rises to 80.31%

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Thursday, April 23 declared the Class 10 (HSLC) examination results, recording an improved overall pass percentage of 80.31%.

 

Officials said the pass percentage has increased from last year’s 76.68%, reflecting better performance by students.

 

A total of 18,257 students appeared for the examinations conducted in February and March. Among them, 81.16% of the 8,448 boys passed the exam, while 79.59% of the 9,809 girls cleared it.

 

The board said the results indicate a steady improvement in academic outcomes across the state.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Apr 23, 2026
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