The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the results for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSSLC) 2024 on Tuesday, covering the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

The exams were conducted in February and March 2024, with a total of 11,824 students participating—5,457 males and 6,367 females. The overall pass rate was 78.04%, with a breakdown of 79.71% in the Arts stream, 72.69% in the Science stream, and 79.60% in the Commerce stream.

Among Mizoram’s 11 districts, Aizawl recorded the highest pass percentages across all streams: 86.43% in Arts, 78.12% in Science, and 90.72% in Commerce.

The top performers in each stream are as follows:

Arts: Linden Lalremruatpuia, son of C Lalrindika, from Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, scored 471 out of 500.

Science: Lalramdina Ralte, son of Lalthakima, from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, scored 477 out of 500.

Commerce: David Lalhminghlua, son of Paul Zakhuma, from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, scored 460 out of 500.

In comparison, the pass percentage in 2023 was slightly higher at 78.66%, and in 2022, it was 82.07%.