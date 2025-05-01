The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the results of the class 12 examinations on May 6, officials said on Thursday.

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations will be published at the MBSE office in Aizawl's Chaltlang and its regional office in Lunglei, they said.

The results can also be viewed and downloaded from www.mbse.edu.in or www.mbseonline.com, they added.



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