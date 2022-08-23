The floating corpse of Lalfakzuala Chenkual (39), who went missing after his car met with an accident and fell into the Tlawng River, on the night of August 2, was recovered yesterday.

The Decomposed body of his 10-year-old son, Malsawmkima Chenkual was also found floating on the river on August 17, 2022, and was recovered by volunteers and Young Mizo Association (YMA) members of the Sairang hamlet area.

The father and his son along with 2 others met with an accident at around 7 PM on August 2 after returning from the Picnic spot, which is located on the National Highway towards Lengpui Airport.

Their car slid off the main road and fell into the river. The other two persons were rescued and taken to the hospital while the two others, a 39-year-old man and his 10-year-old son went missing.

Unfortunately, on the night of the accident, heavy rainfall made the water current extremely strong.

Though search and rescue operations, including divers, immediately arrived at the scene, they were unable to pull out the vehicle from the river.

The divers searched for the two missing persons but had to wait for the daylight and the rain to stop for further rescue operations.

The following morning, a massive search operation (as per Mizo customary law) was organized by various branches of the Young Mizo Association of the state for seven days.