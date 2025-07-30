Mizoram steps up border vigil as Assam conducts eviction drives

The Mizoram government has intensified security along its borders with Assam in response to the ongoing eviction drives in the neighbouring state, aimed at removing illegal settlers and foreign nationals. The move is intended to prevent any influx from Assam into Mizoram, officials said.

According to H. Ramthlenliana, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order and Headquarters), all police outposts and stations bordering Assam have been placed on high alert. Additional forces have also been deployed at key locations in Kolaasib district, including Vairengte, Saiphai, and Saiphaipui villages—areas close to the Assam border.

Ramthlenliana emphasized that while no illegal entries have been reported so far, Mizoram is taking proactive measures to ensure the situation remains under control. "We are taking necessary precautions to prevent illegal influx from neighbouring Assam," he stated.

Security reinforcements have also been placed along borders with Tripura and Manipur as a broader precautionary measure. The Mizoram government is further adopting stricter scrutiny while issuing Inner Line Permits (ILP) to ensure proper monitoring of people entering the state.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga had earlier mentioned that additional officers would be stationed at strategic locations like Sairang and nearby villages where railway stations are expected to be operational soon.

The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), a prominent civil society group, also urged the government to implement stringent measures to prevent any potential demographic impact from cross-border movements.

Mizoram shares a 164-km border with Assam through its Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit districts.