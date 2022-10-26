Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, on October 26, inspected the construction of the Khawzawl DC office and other pending construction activities.

Deputy CM Tawluia and Horticulture Development Board Vice-Chairman Prof. F. Lalnunmawia were present along with the Chief Minister.

The construction of the four-storeyed Khawzawl DC office construction work is underway. The first floor, ground floor, and Basement-I are all 585.64 square meters, while Basement II is 362.34 square meters. The total floor area is 2119.26 sq.m. in width.

Khawzawl DC, SP, Head of Office, community, and NGO leaders welcomed the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mizoram CM said, ''Mizoram is bordered by foreign countries, and peace and security in neighbouring countries is important. Mizoram can be a peace ambassador.''

He also said that he asked the central to take steps in the Myanmar issue regarding peace.

The Chief Minister also visited the Khawzawl football field and inspected the pavilion construction work and laid wreaths at the graves of the martyrs.

DC Pu CC Lalchhuangkima, SP Pu Lalchhuanthanga, Horticulture Department Director Pi Elizabeth Saipari, and other officials received the CM.