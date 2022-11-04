Hundreds of trucks and other commercial vehicles have been stranded along the Assam-Mizoram road due to the economic blockade called by the Land Owners Association of Mizoram.

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential commodities have been left stranded due to the blockade.

The members of the association have blocked the road at Vairengte in Mizoram.

It is to be mentioned here that commercial trucks have been banned indefinitely to enter Mizoram since 6 am on Thursday.

The Land Owners Association called the ‘economic blockade’ on November 3 demanding compensation for land acquisition.

As the construction work for the four-lane highway in National Highway No. 306 at Vairengte which connects Aizawl has already started, the land owners claim that they have not been compensated yet properly and they have blocked the road demanding compensation.

The agitating landowners have been sitting on the National Highway since Thursday morning blocking the road and vehicles. Trucks belonging to Mizoram have been allowed to enter Mizoram while Trucks from Assam and other states are stranded on the road.

The agitating landowners have made it clear that not a single truck from Assam and other states will be allowed to enter Mizoram until their demand is fulfilled and will not be allowed to travel back from Mizoram as well.

As a result of the road blockade in Vairengte, hundreds of Mizoram-bound trucks have also been stranded at Lailapur in the Cachar district of Assam.

Not a single truck has reached Mizoram since November 3. The Barak Valley Truck Owners Association has appealed to truck drivers and other commercial vehicles not to go to Mizoram during the blockade.