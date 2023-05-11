A total of 12,878 students have passed the Mizoram Board of School Education's (MBSE) High School Examination (Class X) held from February 27 to March 15 this year. The pass percentage for this year's exam is 71.14%, according to the MBSE's announcement on Wednesday.

Out of the 18,102 students who appeared for the examination, 8,451 were boys and 9,651 were girls. Interestingly, this gender ratio is uncommon compared to other boards of education in the country where the number of girls appearing for the exam is usually higher than boys.

Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang from St. Paul's Higher Secondary School has topped the exam with 485/500 marks, followed by Alicia Malsawmsangi from the same school with 481/500 marks. Three students have secured the third position with 478/500 marks each: Deborah R. Lalhmingmawii, Lalnunsangi, and Srijita Samanta. All three are from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School.

It's worth noting that boys have outshined girls in this year's exam. While the overall pass percentage is 71.14%, the pass percentage for boys is 73.45%, while it's 69.12% for girls.