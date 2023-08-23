In a devastating incident, a railway bridge that was under construction near Sairang village in Mizoram collapsed on August 23, 2023, claiming the lives of 18 workers and leaving several injured.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 9:30 AM, shocking the people across the region.

The collapsed bridge, numbered as bridge NO. 196 was located close to Sairang zero point and was part of a significant infrastructure project aimed at connecting Bairabi to Sairang.

Upon receiving the information, immediate efforts to rescue survivors and provide relief were launched and district officials, police personnel, and local authorities rushed to the scene along with Quick Response Teams (QRT) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

These teams recovered three injured workers and 18 bodies from the site. However, the search and rescue operation remains ongoing, with hopes of finding more survivors dwindling as time passes.

Presently, post-mortem examinations are being conducted on the recovered bodies, led by teams from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and Civil Hospital in Aizawl.

The Minister of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation, Pu Lalchamliana, expressed deep regret over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims' families.

Several high-ranking officials, including Transport Minister Pu T.J. Lalnuntluanga, MP Pu C. Lalrosanga, and Tuirial MLA Pu K. Laldawngliana, visited the site to assess the situation and provide support.

Rescue operations are still underway in coordination with BSF, NDRF, and Police. All possible assistance is being provided at the site.