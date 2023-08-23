Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Mizoram.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X;

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi”



Also Watch: Mizoram: Railway Bridge connecting Bairabi to Sairang collapse, 17 workers dead

In a tragic accident, the ongoing construction of the railway bridge over the Kurung River connecting Bairabi to Sairang collapsed in the Sairang area at around 10:00 AM today, August 23.

According to a confirmed report, 17 workers died on the spot.

According to sources, there are thought to be at least 30–40 workers trapped in the rubble, and the number of casualties is likely to rise.

It is to be mentioned here that the height of pier P-4 of bridge number 196 of the project is 104 meters, which is 42 meters taller than the iconic Qutub Minar in New Delhi.

Once operational, the project will prove to be important in connecting Mizoram with the nation's vast rail network.