On September 23, 2022, Brig Digvijay Singh, DIG, 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), has been awarded the 'Best performing officer' in Anti-smuggling and Anti-counterfeiting operations by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), New Delhi.



He was the only sector commander of the Assam Rifles and one of the two officers who were conferred with this award.



Mizoram's dynamics are unique, ranging from the ethnic sensitivities of the local population across the border with the Chin State of Myanmar to the implementation of the FMR (Free Movement Regime) and illegal smuggling of narcotics, contraband, weapons, explosives, and exotic wildlife species. The challenges of the border guarding force have been enhanced manifold with the illegal influx of immigrants from Myanmar.



As the Commander of the Border Guarding Force in Mizoram, he has successfully executed operations in unfavourable and rugged terrain conditions, resulting in the recovery of 29 weapons, 7951 Kgs of explosives, 9299 detonators, 4 hand grenades, 17361 metres of cordex, 17537 rounds of assorted ammunition, narcotics and contraband worth 189 crores. This recovery dealt a crippling blow to trans-border smuggling operations and saved several lives. He dealt with the illegal influx situation meticulously and in a mature manner and enforced the guidance of the Union Home Ministry in letter and spirit.



His persistent and focused efforts have led to the improvement of infrastructure in the border villages. The narrative-changing and path-breaking perception management activities to enhance the livelihood of the local population have been well received by the target audience, thus building a positive image of the security forces.



Appreciating the proactive measures instituted by the officer in Mizoram, the department of FICCI has awarded him with the title of "Best performing officer' which is rightly deserved due to the abovementioned facts and figures.

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