Mizoram: BSF, Excise department seize Rs 4.79 crore worth narcotics in Aizawl, four arrested

The BSF Aizawl, in a joint operation with the Excise & Narcotics Department, Mizoram, seized drugs worth Rs 4.79 crore and arrested four individuals, including two Myanmar nationals. The coordinated operation unfolded late Thursday night and continued into the early hours of Saturday, November 22.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics between Seling and Aizawl, the joint team intercepted a suspicious vehicle on NH-6 at around 10:30 p.m. on November 21. Although no drugs were found during the initial inspection, detailed questioning of the occupants revealed that a consignment was expected to be collected in Aizawl.



Following the lead, the team escorted the suspects to Chandmari West, where a suspected hideout was identified. At approximately 4:30 a.m., in the presence of independent witnesses, officials conducted a thorough search of the residence. Two more suspects were found inside the house.



During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily produced two bags that contained a large quantity of illegal drugs. A detailed examination revealed six packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing 5.89 kg, along with three soap cases of suspected heroin weighing 41 grams. The total market value of the seized contraband has been estimated at Rs 4,79,66,500.



All four suspects were arrested and the seized materials have been handed over to the Excise & Narcotics Department for further investigation. Officials noted that the operation showcased excellent coordination, real-time intelligence sharing, and seamless cooperation between the BSF and state narcotics agencies.



The BSF reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside sister agencies to dismantle cross-border drug trafficking networks and safeguard the region’s youth from the growing threat of narcotics abuse.