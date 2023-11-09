Tragedy struck the Indian border forces as a Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable, identified as Lal Fam Kima from Aizawl, Mizoram, laid down his life in a cross-border firing incident. The unprovoked firing incident occurred along the international border in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The exchange of fire commenced at approximately 12:20 a.m., when Pakistani Rangers initiated unprovoked firing. The BSF, confirming the casualty, assured that Indian forces responded effectively to the provocation. The incident is a grim reminder of the persistent security challenges that exist along the border.

This marks the third time in the last three weeks that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement, firing upon BSF personnel in the Jammu sector. The first two incidents occurred in Jammu's Arnia and RS Pura areas on October 17 and October 26, respectively.

During the October 17 incident, two BSF personnel sustained injuries. However, the situation escalated on October 26, leading to a prolonged seven-hour exchange of heavy gunfire between the border guarding forces after Pakistan's ceasefire violation.

In response to these unprovoked firings, a commandant level flag meeting took place in Jammu. During the meeting, India lodged a strong protest, condemning the actions of Pakistan Rangers who had fired mortars at civilian populations in border villages.

The border villages along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu have been on high alert following the three successive incidents of firing by Pakistan.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan had agreed to honor a ceasefire agreement dating back to 2003 on February 25, 2021. This decision was made after a meeting between the director generals of military operations of both countries on February 24 and 25, 2021, aiming to de-escalate tensions in the region.