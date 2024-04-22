A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was taken into custody on Sunday evening after his car hit and killed a 12-year-old boy at Aizawl.

Case number 132/24 Date 21.4.2024 of IPC Section 304(A)/279 was registered at Bawngkawn Police Station and was taken to court on Monday.

Lalawmpuia (12) a resident of Durtlang North locality in Aizawl and a 6-standard student of Govt. Durtlang Middle School-II was driving his bicycle when a Scorpio car driven by a BSF personnel hit him at around 5 pm on Sunday.



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He was immediately taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A CCTV footage showed that two men, wearing BSF uniforms came out of their vehicle but immediately got back in and fled the scene; though some men present at the scene tried to stop them.



A huge crowd immediately gathered at the gates of the Border Security Force camp at Durtlang.

Even at Aizawl Police Station, a crowd gathered in front of the Police Station till the late hours of Sunday and the crowd insisted that the BSF personnel at the custody of the police is not the same as the one on the CCTV footage.

The crowd finally dispersed after proof of his identity was provided by the police.