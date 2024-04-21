Mizoram: BSF vehicle kills 12-year-old boy in Durtlang North
The incident led to outrage among the locals which prompted gathering in front of the Aizawl Police Station demanding justice and accountability.
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Mizoram: BSF vehicle kills 12-year-old boy in Durtlang North
A Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle reportedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy from the Durtlang North locality in Aizawl. The incident led to outrage among the locals which prompted gathering in front of the Aizawl Police Station demanding justice and accountability.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
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