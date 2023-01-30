Another illegal shipment of Burmese areca nuts was seized in Bilkhawthir Area, Kolasib District, by local areca nut farmers. This time the dry areca nuts were well hidden in a modified body of Bharatbenz Hyva Truck.

The truck body is modified to transport the illegal shipment, and one of the three sizes of the body is doubled for the special compartment, By the looks of it, the truck's body seemed empty.

The local farmers had a voluntary duty to check the illegal shipment of Burmese areca nuts, as the sale of local products is hardly affected by the illegal trade.

In another incident, two trucks of Nagaland registration - NL-02/L-3795 and NL-01/K-7475 were seized for illegal transporting of Burmese areca nut

The areca nuts were hidden inside the 12-wheeled truck bodies.

The owner of the dry areca nuts have been identified as Vanlalruati and the truck drivers were identified as Lalchhanhima and Peter Lalnghakchhunga, all from Vairengte IOC area.