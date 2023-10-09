Burmese areca nuts worth over Rs 95 lakh seized in Mizoram's Kolasib district on October 9 and arrested three persons.

Acting upon reliable information received on October 7, 2023, at 01:40 pm, three trucks bearing Registration No. MZ 04A 6136, MZ 04A 6219, and MZ 04A 6469, loaded with Burmese arecanuts (299 bags), total weight estimated at 210 quintals, were found at Uvaimual, Bairabi road via Kolasib to Bairabi.

Accordingly, Burmese arecanuts were formally seized in the presence of reliable witnesses from their respective truck drivers.

On further thorough interrogation, it was learned that the Burmese arecanuts were illegally imported from Myanmar (Burma), and they were transporting them from Zotlang, Champhai, to Vairengte, Kolasib District, Mizoram.

All the seized Burmese arecanuts involved vehicles with ignition keys and their drivers.

The arrested persons were identified as Thangzatluanga (26 years) son of Roneihthanga of Tlangsam, Champhai, Zodinsanga (19 years) son of Thanmawia of Tlangsam, Champhai, and Vanlalruata (19 years) son of Laltlanlawma of Tlangsam, Champhai were handed over to the Deputy Commissioner, Customs Division, Aizawl, on October 8 for further legal action.