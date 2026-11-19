The Mizoram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) has decided to push for stricter enforcement of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, to prevent outsiders from operating businesses in the state using the names of local residents.

Speaking to reporters in Aizawl on November 19, MCCI vice-president Lianzuala said the law, enacted by the Centre in 1988 and adopted for implementation in Mizoram, prohibits certain transactions carried out in another person's name.

He said the chamber wanted the law to be implemented effectively and had consulted legal experts on the issue, although many were not fully familiar with its provisions.

Lianzuala cautioned local residents against allowing outsiders to use their names to run businesses, warning that the MCCI would not take responsibility for any consequences arising from such arrangements.

MCCI president K Lalhmingthanga said the chamber was pursuing several measures to protect the interests of Mizo entrepreneurs and local industries, including seeking effective implementation of relevant provisions under the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

He said the chamber had raised the issue of income-tax exemption for members of tribal communities under Section 10(26) of the Income Tax Act with the Tribal Commission and the Finance Ministry.

The MCCI has also sought safeguards against the alleged misuse of provisions relating to "other traditional forest dwellers" under the Forest Rights Act, Lalhmingthanga said.

He added that the chamber regularly engaged with the state and central governments on economic issues and was represented on around 40 committees.

The MCCI has also demanded the establishment of a dry port in Mizoram, preferably near a railway station and an airport, to facilitate international trade.

It further called for an end to the sale of dry chillies and turmeric without payment of the applicable 5 per cent GST and urged the government to set up a dedicated body to promote the local spice sector.

The chamber also appealed to entrepreneurs to maintain proper business registrations and urged consumers not to patronise businesses operated by outsiders without valid registration.