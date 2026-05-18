Mizoram cabinet approves new ILP guidelines amid influx concerns

The Mizoram Cabinet on May 18 approved fresh guidelines for the Inner Line Pass (ILP) system aimed at strengthening the regulation and monitoring of entry of non-residents into the state.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Lalduhoma, officials said.

While the detailed provisions of the new Mizoram Inner Line Pass Guidelines, 2026 are yet to be officially released, the revised framework is expected to streamline procedures related to issuance, monitoring and enforcement of ILPs across the state.

The ILP system, implemented under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, makes it mandatory for non-tribal Indian citizens to obtain permission before entering Mizoram. The mechanism is aimed at protecting the indigenous identity, culture and demographic interests of the state.

The move comes amid growing concern over alleged violations of the ILP system and increasing influx from outside the state. Earlier, the Central Young Mizo Association, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and merchant bodies had demanded stricter enforcement and revamp of the existing ILP guidelines.

According to Tourism Department officials, Mizoram has witnessed a significant rise in tourist arrivals after the railway line up to Sairang near Aizawl became operational in September last year.

The cabinet also approved several other proposals, including the Mizoram Startup Policy, 2026, the draft Mizoram Regulation of Fireworks Bill, 2026, and the formation of the Mizoram Urban Development Company under the Companies Act, 2013.

In another decision, former Mizoram chief secretary Renu Sharma, who retired in October 2024, was appointed as Advisor to the Government of Mizoram on a re-employment basis.

The cabinet further approved provincialisation of several Adhoc Grant-in-Aid schools, the Aizawl City Traffic Police Warden Scheme, 2026, and the draft Mizoram Engineering Service Rules, 2026.