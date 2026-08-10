Mizoram Cabinet approves ‘Ro Min Rel Sak Ang Che’ as official state song

The Mizoram Cabinet on Monday, August 10, approved the Mizo devotional and patriotic song ‘Ro Min Rel Sak Ang Che’ as the official state song, an official said.

The decision was taken at a Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, where 24 proposals from various departments were approved.

The government is likely to move an official resolution during the upcoming monsoon session of the Mizoram Assembly, beginning August 25, to formally adopt the song as the state song.

Composed by renowned Mizo writer and composer Rokunga in 1947, ‘Ro Min Rel Sak Ang Che’, meaning ‘Be Thou our Counsellor’, has long been regarded as Mizoram’s state anthem despite not having formal official recognition.

In 2022, the then Mizoram government directed all schools across the state to sing the song before classes began.

The Cabinet also approved a structured mechanism for the payment of Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) to government doctors under the Mizoram Health Service, addressing a long-standing service-related issue.

It also approved the amalgamation of the Directorate of Land Revenue and Settlement with the Directorate of Registration and Stamps under the Director of Land Revenue and Settlement. The move is aimed at bringing the two related functions under a unified administrative structure.

The Cabinet further approved amendments to the Mizoram New Defined Contributory Pension Scheme, 2010, to enhance benefits for subscribers to the National Pension System (NPS).

On the legislative front, the Cabinet cleared several Bills and proposed amendments that are likely to be introduced during the upcoming Assembly session.

These include the Mizoram Floodplain Zoning Bill, 2026, Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, Mizoram Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation & Promotion) Bill, 2026, Mizoram Industrial Area (Management, Regulation & Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Mizoram Land Survey and Settlement Operation Bill, 2026.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the creation of six new posts in the Mizoram Electricity Regulatory Commission and the absorption of 15 retained posts from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission.

It also approved a 12 per cent Special Incentive Allowance on basic pay for police personnel deputed to the Inquiry Wing of the Mizoram Lokayukta.

The Cabinet further approved an increase in advertisement rates for local newspapers and the regularisation of certain provisional and contractual employees under the Mizoram State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.