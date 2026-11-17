The Mizoram government on November 17 announced a four percentage-point hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees, raising it from 46 per cent to 50 per cent with effect from December 1.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl, an official said.

The cabinet also approved doubling the DA for contractual employees from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, effective December 1.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the regularisation of contractual employees who have completed more than 10 years of service and provisional employees who have served for over 14 years.

The meeting also decided to withdraw an earlier proposal to privatise the Mizoram Food and Allied Industries Corporation (MIFCO) Ltd and approved fresh prerequisite conditions for the provincialisation of schools.

The cabinet further cleared the upgradation of the pay level of District Fisheries Development Officers from Level 10A to Level 11 and the restructuring of posts under the Directorate of Commerce and Industries.

Other decisions included draft guidelines for engaging provisional employees, a scheme to engage state-sponsored MBBS graduates to fulfil their bond obligations and the draft Mizoram Local Rice Procurement Policy, 2026.