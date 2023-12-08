On December 8, 2023, a significant political shift occurred in Mizoram as Lalduhoma, the leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), was sworn in as the new Chief Minister.

This event marked a historic departure from the long-standing dominance of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress party in the state's governance.

The ZPM, having registered as a political party only four years prior in 2019, achieved a remarkable victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections by securing 27 out of the 40 available seats.

Here is the list of ministers along with their respective portfolios:





Sl NameofMinistersI Ministers of State Department allotted 1. Lalduhoma Chief Minister Finance Deptt. Planning&ProgrammeImplementationDeptt. Vigilance Deptt. General Administration Deptt. Political & Cabinet Deptt. Law & Judicial Deptt. 2. K.Sapdanga Minister Home Deptt. Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Deptt. Department of Personnel & A dm ini s trative Reforms Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Deptt. 3. Vanlalhlana Minister Public Works Deptt. Transport Deptt. Parliamentary Affairs Deptt. 4. C.Lalsawivunga Minister Local Administration Deptt. District Council and Minority Affairs Deptt. Art & Culture Deptt. Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Deptt. 5. Lalthansanga Minister Environment, Forests & Climate Change Deptt. Sericulture Deptt. Fisheries Deptt. Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Deptt.

Also Read: Mizoram: ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn in as new chief minister of state