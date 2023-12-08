Mizoram cabinet list 2023: Full list of ministers and their portfolios
On December 8, 2023, a significant political shift occurred in Mizoram as Lalduhoma, the leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), was sworn in as the new Chief Minister.
On December 8, 2023, a significant political shift occurred in Mizoram as Lalduhoma, the leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), was sworn in as the new Chief Minister.
This event marked a historic departure from the long-standing dominance of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress party in the state's governance.
The ZPM, having registered as a political party only four years prior in 2019, achieved a remarkable victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections by securing 27 out of the 40 available seats.
Here is the list of ministers along with their respective portfolios:
|
Sl
|
NameofMinistersI
Ministers of State
|
Department allotted
|
1.
|
Lalduhoma
Chief Minister
|
Finance Deptt.
Planning&ProgrammeImplementationDeptt.
Vigilance Deptt.
General Administration Deptt.
Political & Cabinet Deptt.
Law & Judicial Deptt.
|
2.
|
K.Sapdanga
Minister
|
Home Deptt.
Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Deptt.
Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms
Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Deptt.
|
3.
|
Vanlalhlana
Minister
|
Public Works Deptt.
Transport Deptt.
Parliamentary Affairs Deptt.
|
4.
|
C.Lalsawivunga
Minister
|
Local Administration Deptt.
District Council and Minority Affairs Deptt.
Art & Culture Deptt.
Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Deptt.
|
5.
|
Lalthansanga
Minister
|
Environment, Forests & Climate Change Deptt.
Sericulture Deptt.
Fisheries Deptt.
Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Deptt.
Also Read: Mizoram: ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn in as new chief minister of state
|
6.
|
Dr. Vaulalthlaua
Minister
|
School EducacionDeprt.
Higher & Technical Education Deptt.
Taxation Deprt.
Information & Public Relations Deptt.
Information & Communication Technology Deptt.
|
7.
|
P.C.VanlalruataMin
Minister
|
Agriculture Deptt.
Irrigation & Water Resources Deptt.
Coope1a1ionDeptt.
|
8
|
Lalrinpuii
Minister
|
Health and Family Welfare Deptt.
Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Women & Child Development Deptt.
Tourism Deptt.
|
9
|
F.Rodingliana
Minister of State
|
Power & Electricity Deptt.
Commerce &industries Deptt.
Priming & Stationery Deptt.
|
10
|
B.Lalchbanzova
Minister of State
|
Food. Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Deptt.
Land Revenue&Sc1tlcmcntDcpn.
|
11
|
Prof. Lalnilawma
Minister of State
|
Rural Development Deptt.
Horticulture Deptt.
Public Health Engineering Deptt.
|
12
|
Lalngbinglova Hmar
Minister of State
|
Labour, Employment Skill Development& Entrepreneurship Deptt.
Sports &Youth Services Deptt.
Excise & Narcotics Deptt.
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