Four ministers were sworn in as cabinet ministers on December 20 in a swearing-in-ceremony that was held at 11:00 AM at the Circular Lawn of the Raj Bhawan.

The Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Cabinet Ministers – Pu K. Lalrinliana; Pu Lalchhandama Ralte; Pu Lalruatkima and Er. Lalrinawma.

The Swearing-in Ceremony started after the Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma sought permission for the proceedings to begin, from the Governor. Thereafter, the Governor administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Ministers.

Today’s Swearing-in-Ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Pu Tawnluia, Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Pu Lalrinliana Sailo, and other Ministers, MLAs, and a host of other dignitaries and high ranking officials.

Pu K. Lalrinliana; Pu Lalchhandama Ralte and Pu Lalruatkima were elevated as Cabinet Ministers from Ministers of State and will continue to hold their current ministerial portfolios.

Pu Lalrinawma who recently resigned as Deputy Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly is the only new face in the Council of Ministers and has been allocated the ministerial portfolios of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, Excise & Narcotics, Sericulture, and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Departments.